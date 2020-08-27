WATERLOO — DeKalb High School is being recognized nationally as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.
A National Banner Unified Champion School is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 standards of excellence. These standards were developed by a national panel of leaders from Special Olympics and the education community. DeKalb High School is one of only 155 schools nationwide to receive this recognition.
“We are ecstatic and honored for our program to be recognized at not only the state level but also across the United States. Our unified teams allow our entire school, students and staff to compete together as one team,” said Carol Fike-Baker, Unified sports coordinator at DeKalb.
Primary activities within the standards include Special Olympics Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities train and compete as teammates, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement. Banner Unified Champion Schools also should be able to demonstrate they are self-sustainable or have a plan in place to sustain these activities into the future.
“The DeKalb High School Unified and Special Olympics programs have grown over the past four years with our coaches working hard to bring different programs to DeKalb High School,” said Principal Marcus Wagner.
“Our programs have provided inclusion for all students with our school and we are excited about our programs to continue to grow into the future.”
