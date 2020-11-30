AUBURN — Police have arrested a resident of an Auburn house where a fire occurred Saturday night.
Daniel Wortman, 23, of 607 S. Cedar St., Auburn, was arrested on a charge of arson, a Level 4 felony, Saturday at 10:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department, according to DeKalb County Jail records. He was being held at the jail for $7,500 bond.
Auburn Firefighters were called Saturday at 7:53 p.m. with a report of a fire in the Cedar Street house, four blocks south of downtown.
They arrived at 7:57 p.m. to find a large amount of smoke showing, with fire coming from a window on the first floor, Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
Fire crews stretched hose lines into the interior of the home to extinguish the fire, VanZile said. Firefighters also searched the home for Wortman, who was reported to still be inside, but no one was found.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 8:15 p.m.
The home, owned by Rhonda Wortman, Daniel Wortman’s mother, received heavy fire and smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries, VanZile said. The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.
VanZile said the fire was being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department and The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
While police were trying to make sure Daniel Wortman was not inside the house, dispatchers received a call from a woman who said Wortman was at McDonald’s restaurant in Auburn. Wortman had told her that he set his house on fire, according to a court affidavit filed by Auburn Police Officer Stewart Rufner.
Police went to McDonald’s and arrested Wortman without any resistance. In an interview, Wortman allegedly told police he set the fire because he missed his family.
Wortman said he used motor oil from the home’s kitchen to light papers on fire in the living room, the affidavit said. He let the family dog outside, then left the house and walked to McDonald’s.
Court records show Wortman was arrested Oct. 21 on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
According to a police affidavit in the October case, Wortman allegedly pushed his wife into a crib and punched her the face while she was in her sixth month of pregnancy. Officers who responded to their home on Auburn’s west side reportedly used a Taser when Wortman struggled as they tried to place him in handcuffs.
During Saturday’s fire, the Auburn Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Auburn Police Department, Garrett and Waterloo fire departments and Parkview EMS.
The Butler Fire Department stood watch at Auburn’s Fire Station 1 until Auburn firefighters returned to their stations at midnight.
