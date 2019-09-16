WATERLOO — Garrett’s Railroader Regiment placed first in Open Class C and Eastside’s Marching Blazer Pride took third place in Open Class D at Saturday’s DeKalb Invitational band competition at Waterloo.
Twelve bands competed across five classes. DeKalb’s Baron Brigade performed in exhibition at the end of the contest.
Garrett swept the caption awards for best music, general effect and visual effect.
In Class D, first-place Woodlan also took all the caption awards. Whitko was second, with Eastside third and Bluffton receiving a participation award.
North Side won for general effect and visual effect for first place in Open Class B. Leo was second, winning for best music. East Noble placed third.
Snider was first in Scholastic Class A, winning for best music, visual effect and general effect. South Side was second and New Haven was third. Heritage won in Scholastic Class B.
Eastside performs at the Concord Invitational Saturday. DeKalb performs at the Snider Invitational at the University of Saint Francis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.