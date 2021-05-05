AUBURN — DeKalb County property owners’ spring property taxes are due Monday.
Tax bills were mailed April 5 and include both spring and fall payment coupons.
Tax payments can be mailed, paid online, paid at any of nine bank locations or placed in the outside drop box on the north side of the courthouse. Business hours for the treasurer’s office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for cash or check payments only.
Online electronic or credit card payments can be made at co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer.
Banks that are partnering with the treasurer’s office include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and Garrett State Bank. People do not need an account at the bank to make a property tax payment.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 10 are considered delinquent, and late penalties will be added to the unpaid balance.
Payments with a U.S. Postal Service postmark of May 10 are considered on-time payments.
Anyone who has questions or did not receive a tax bill may contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
