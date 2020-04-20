HAMILTON — Two people suffered injuries when their all-terrain vehicle collided with a pickup truck Monday at 2:39 p.m. southeast of Hamilton, police reported.
Norman Dohner, 43, of Hamilton was airlifted by a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment of head trauma and internal injuries.
His passenger, Victoria R. Dohner, 14, of Butler suffered back and leg pain. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance took her to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Police said Norman Dohner was driving northbound in the 400 block of C.R. 65. His Polaris four-wheel ATV went left of center and sideswiped a southbound 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Michael Frost, 60, of Butler.
Frost attempted to avoid the ATV by going into the ditch on the west side of the roadway, but was unable to avoid a collision. Both Norman Dohner and Victoria Dohner were ejected from the four-wheeler. Police said Victoria Dohner was wearing a helmet, but Norman Dohner was not wearing a helmet.
A witness to the accident told police that the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Indiana State Police, an Indiana Conservation Officer and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigated.
