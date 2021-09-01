AUBURN — A women’s fall Bible study will kick off when author Lina Abujamra visits Lakewood Park Baptist Church of Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Abujamra will lead a study of her brand-new book, “Fractured Faith: Finding Your Way Back to God in an Age of Deconstruction,” which will be published Sept. 7.
A physician trained in pediatric emergency care who now practices telemedicine, Abujamra said she will share “about a painful experience or season in my life that really fractured my faith.”
She adds, “I’m hoping the lessons that I learned will be very effective for you and healing for you as you make your journey back to God. … If you’re at a place in your life where you long to hear from God, and you long to get back in a place of fire with the Lord, you need to come.”
Kari Harvey, women’s ministry director at Lakewood Park, said Abujamra previously spoke at Lakewood Park two years ago. She describes Abujamra as “just so passionate about God,” charismatic, energetic and very biblical.
“I’m excited to have her back, and I want to be able to invite the community. It doesn’t matter what denomination you are, what church you go to. Lakewood Park is a place that welcomes women to come and seek God, hear from God, through a biblical perspective,” Harvey said.
“There’s no cost for this event. I want the women just to come, hear from Lina. I think that they will just be touched, and then my hope is that they will sign up for our Bible study that’s starting Oct. 6.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for Abujamra’s Sept. 23 visit at the church, 5555 C.R. 29, south of Auburn. The program will begin with a time of worship, followed by two 40-minute sessions about her book.
The Bible study guided by Abujamra’s book will begin Oct. 6 and continue for seven Wednesdays. Sessions will meet at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and also will be available through a virtual option.
The 75-minute Bible study sessions will include food, fellowship, a video presentation by Abujamra and discussion. The $15 registration fee includes a copy of her book.
Women can register for the book and Bible study any time between now and Oct. 6 at Lakewoodpark.org/ministries/womens.
“I think this is going to be a time of healing for women in the church. That’s my prayer,” Harvey said.
“I think a lot of people — even Christians — are questioning God. Why is there so much pain in this world? … I think it’s very relevant for women at this time,” Harvey added.
“We’re going to be looking at our own hearts, examining our faith, seeing where there are areas that have been deconstructed — and that we need God to help us get back to a place of trust and hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.