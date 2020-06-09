My agreed expectation series continues with No. 11 ... agree to be mindful and respectful of time with each other’s extended families.
This is when you really need to remember how important schedule flexibility and adaptability is. Test yourself right now with this example: Your ex has family coming to town and they would like to see the children, take them out for pizza and to the zoo, but the children are with you for their scheduled visitation time with you. How do you respond to that request? 1) Yes, I'm sure the children would love that and will enjoy seeing your family. 2) You hesitate a little, but answer yes. 3) You are somewhat angered at the suggestion because it is your scheduled time with the children, but answer yes. 4) You instantly get mad and the answer is no at just hearing the request. 5) You don't even have to think about it, the answer is no.
Your reaction and response to a request like this could and most probably will result in how a similar request from you to your ex could be handled. Flexibility and adaptability is a thing in co-parenting. You also need to pull formula part No. 3: “Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.” It is important to respond, keeping your child(ren) first and foremost in your thought about it. If you know your child(ren) will enjoy time with your ex’s extended family, then why deny them that time? It is important to just do things out of the kindness of your heart and because you know the child(ren) will benefit and not respond with any agenda or expectation for yourself in the future.
This is a good time to remember all of the formula parts and to apply them to this most probable upcoming scenario and to also remember through this example, that relationships that are and were important to your child(ren) prior to your separation or divorce, are still important to them post separation or divorce. Separation or divorce does not change a child's feelings for extended family. This example is to show again, that co-parenting, best interest, being civil to an ex and extended family is about and for the child(ren).
Agreed expectation No. 12 ... agree and set a standard that you will not talk bad about each other in front of your child(ren).
All four formula parts come to mind on how to get this one right for your child(ren). As a reminder, the formula parts are 1) Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. 2) St aside your differences to do that. 3) Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t. 4) Go for the Oscar.
Your reaction and response are what the children will see if your ex starts talking bad to you, or about you in front of your child(ren). An anger- and emotion-driven reaction or response might be what your ex is attempting to achieve. Yes, exes sometimes do that. Let your child(ren) see an example that you can not only be proud of, but one that holds a couple life lessons for your child(ren) as well, and those lessons are ... how to react to someone who is treating them less than, and or a lesson on how to handle a difficult person or situation, by removing anger and emotion before a response or reaction.
Much to think about for the next week. I hope you all have a great week.
