AUBURN — An Auburn man has been taken into custody in connection with a burglary early Tuesday morning.
In the course of the investigation, police found property that had allegedly been taken in several other incidents.
Tyler A. Day, 22, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, has been charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
At approximately 2:55 a.m., Auburn Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Sprott Street for a possible burglary in progress.
According to a news release, the victim was asleep in his work shop and woke to discover a male walking through the shop.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who was identified as Day. Day was detained at that time for a burglary investigation.
Responding officers located a vehicle believed to have been driven by Day, full of the victim's property.
Detectives with the Auburn Police Department interviewed Day, who admitted to entering the business with intent to steal property. Day also admitted to several other unsolved burglaries and thefts in the tri-county area.
Police executed search warrants on several locations related to Day's involvement and recovered a large amount of property.
It was later discovered that property reported stolen from several storage units were found in these locations, police said. Many of the victims were unaware their storage unit had been broken into.
Detectives have been working diligently to return the property to the rightful owners.
Anyone who has information regarding property that was stolen is asked to contact Detective Aaron Quick or Detective Adam Barton at the police department, 920-3200, ext. 1905 or 1906.
