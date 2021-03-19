These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 3-11. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Koral E. Alvord, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Johnathan T. Angel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Joseph D. Armstrong, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Daniel L. Burkhart, Churubusco, speeding, $196 (DC).
Adam C. Cox, Bryan, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Jessy A. Crago, Bluffton, false and fictitious, $175 (BPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (BPD); driving while suspended, $210 (DC).
Alejandro F. Davis, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Jacob T. DeLong, Butler, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Carrie A. Ditmars, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Sara R. Drobek, Leo, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Jenny M. Eicher, Angola, failure to register vehicle, $150 (AUB).
Joshua L. Eicher, Harlan, operating snowmobile on roadway, $171 (ICO).
Chandra F. Ellis, Auburn, speeding, $173 (DC); improper turn, $188 (AUB).
Brittany M. Fetterman, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Kaitlyn M. Firestine, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
William J. Fulton, Merrillville, speeding, $175 (DC).
Travis J. Gibson, Hamilton, false and fictitious registration, $171 (ISP); operator never licensed, $192 (ISP).
Karsten A. Goldner, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nathaniel W. Goodwin, Woodburn, driving while suspended, $258 (ICO).
Emily S. Grigsby, Auburn, expired operator’s license, $175 (AUB); no financial responsibility, $310 (AUB).
Preston R. Hall, New Haven, speeding, $175 (DC).
Tyler J. Halpern, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Danny W. Harper, Auburn, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Jason L. Hayes, Fort Wayne, driving too fast for conditions, $171 (ISP).
Alexander J. Honigford, Noblesville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyaw Htun, Fort Wayne, failure to change address on license, $175 (DC).
Olivia B. Hutchens, Marion, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Randlen Jimenez, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Eric L. Johnson, Noblesville, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
Tobias L. Jordan, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Caleb W. Kessler, Auburn, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
Audrey M. Kistler, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Noel E. Klingamm, Topeka, speeding, $150 (DC).
Courtney J. Klopfenstein, Auburn, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Shana M. Kurtz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Coby D. Lough, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Edwin O. Medina, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michaela M. Miller, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Orlando J. Mills, Fort Wayne, speeding, $197 (DC).
Helene M. Moore, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Leemars E. Nelson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Ethan P. Lash-Parr, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (WPD).
James C. Pettit, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Carrie M. Raver, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Buddy L. Redd, Spencerville, no or improper breakaway or emergency braking, $185 (ISP); operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $235 (ISP).
Heather A. Rhymer, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (DC); no insurance, $258 (DC).
Jenna M. Sallee, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michelle L. Secrest, Hudson, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Cecil J. Smith II, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Christina M. Stringer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Justin C. Sykes, Hamilton, expired plates, $173 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $173 (DC).
Tyler M. Thompson, Fortville, speeding, $196 (DC); expired interim plate, $175 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); no insurance, $260 (AUB).
William O. VanWye, Ashley, expired registration, $175 (DC).
Robert J. Voltz, Waterloo, no brakes on bicycle, $164.50 (WPD); no lamp on bike at night, $164.50 (WPD); no light on bike when required, $164 (WPD).
Zachary K. Wall, Angola, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Tyler J. Ward, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Megan L. Weyrick, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Aaron H. Whiteman, Angola, expired plates, $150 (WPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $210 (WPD).
Eric W. Williams, Butler, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
