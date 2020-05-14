ST. JOE — Memorial Day services will take place May 24 in Alton Cemetery, on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
Services will begin at noon. In case of inclement weather, services will take place in the nearby Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
Lavon Hart, 92, a World War II veteran, will be the featured speaker.
The cemetery is named for Benjamin Alton, who donated the land and was the first minister to locate in DeKalb County. The cemetery is maintained by the Coburn Corners Church of Christ. Memorial Day services have been held there on an annual basis shortly after the Civil War.
Each year, a roster is read at the service of the veterans buried in the cemetery.
This year, two new memorial stones were added honoring Vietnam veterans, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael W. Davis (1948-2017) and USMC Cpl. Carl Allen Wilmot (1948-2010). The DeKalb County Veterans Service Office, Ace Custom Monuments and American Legion Post 202 of Butler installed the monuments.
The complete list of veterans in Alton Cemetery:
• War of 1812: Daniel Abel and Ebenezer Coburn.
• Civil War: Henry Able, David Andress, J.O. Coburn, Henry Milliman, John Milliman, Mortimer Milliman, Warren Milliman, Curtis Perry and George Trostel.
• Spanish-American War: Arthur Woodcox.
• Post Spanish-American Navy: Floyd Coburn.
• World War I: Donel Ayers, Lester Coburn, Walter Coburn, Milo Frain, George Hart Sr., Owen Headley, Roy Maxwell, Paul Perry, Wilbur Perry, Lehr Wilder, Faye Wilmot and George Winkler.
• World War II: Norman Ayers, Raymond Akers, Richard Barse, Jim Brand, Francis M. Coburn, Paul Coburn, Walter Coburn, Wilbur Coburn, James Crothers, Robert Davis, Alan Dillenburg, Otha Greenfield, George Hart Jr., Paul Hensley, William Hubbard, Harold Inlow, Harold Kagey, Jesse Klinger, William Means, Gerald Miller, John Munro, Glenn Shaffer, Doris Stuck, Mark Stuck, Frank Taylor, Harold Tilghman, Don Wade and Robert Wade.
• Korean War: Larry Ayers, Jack Bowser, Wayne Gee, Merle Glasser, George Hart Jr., Donald Inlow, Earle Kelsey, Robert Lott, John Shull, Charles Steffen and Norval Withrow.
• Vietnam War: Robert Antrup, Michael Davis, Wayne Kellog, Carl Wilmot and Jack Wilmot.
