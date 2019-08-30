AUBURN — Today’s events at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival:
Pancake-and-sausage breakfast: National Automotive and Truck Museum north parking lot, 7-10 a.m., freewill donations.
ACD Club swap meet: Auburn pool parking lot near Eckhart Park, 7 a.m. to noon. Free.
Vintage treasure sale: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 8-11 a.m. Museum admission required.
Ham Radio special event station: Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jack Randinelli and John Martin Smith Collection: Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a short program at noon. Free exhibit of Auburn automotive and festival history being digitized by the Eckhart Public Library.
Downtown cruise-in: Courthouse square; vehicle parking and registration begins at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $10 per vehicle; spectators are admitted free.
Factory Test Route Tour: 1600 Wayne St., in front of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; 10:30 a.m. arrival, 11:10 a.m. drivers meeting and 11:30 a.m. departure. Pre-register at acdclub.org.
Cruise-in Cuisine: 7th Street between Jackson and Main streets, beginning at noon, featuring Whip N Chill, Aunt Annie’s, Fork & Fiddle, iGrandma’s, Waterloo Lions Club burgers and dogs, The Deli at 6th & Main, Kona Ice, Shigs in Pit, Ziffles and Fresh Kitchen.
Speakeasy 2019: Auburn Moose Family Center at 10th and Main streets, noon. Guests are welcome.
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A. Gates open 8:30 a.m.; swap meet and car corral 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; memorabilia auction 10 a.m.; car auction begins at 11 a.m.
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th annual Auburn Auction: Kruse Plaza, C.R. 11-A, west of Interstate 69 exit 326; memorabilia auction 2 p.m.
Cemetery Tour: Woodlawn and Roselawn cemeteries, starts from mausoleum, 1431 S. Center St. Tours begin at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Cost $10 for ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger.
Ice cream social: Main Street near 7th Street, 5-8 p.m.; $2 per scoop.
Festival beer tent: Main Street between 7th and 8th streets, opening at 5 p.m.
Cruise-in concert: Courthouse square, 6-11 p.m.; free performances by Big Caddy Daddy and Hubie Ashcraft.
