AUBURN — A new school bus being transported through Indiana, on its way to Canada, crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 69 near Auburn Auction Park, DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said.
No children were involved, and the bus had no markings, the sheriff said. He did not report any injuries.
The bus was one of three in a convoy heading north toward Canada. The sheriff said a full report would be available later.
