Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 27-28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tawanna Young, 38, of the 2000 block of Frary Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; and failure to appear on a charge of knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Beatty, 48, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Feb. 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelvin Williams, 20, of the 6900 block of Lake Valley Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Feb. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony.
James Duffy, 62, of the 1500 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Feb. 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
