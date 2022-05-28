SAINT JOE — Dating back to 1839, Alton Cemetery near St. Joe is one of the oldest cemeteries in DeKalb County.
Named after Benjamin Alton who donated the land and was the first minister to locate in DeKalb County, the Cemetery is maintained by the Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
Memorial Day Services have been held there on an annual basis since shortly after the Civil War when families began decorating the graves of veterans buried at Alton Cemetery. Each year, a roster of veterans buried there is read during the service. They include:
War of 1812 — Daniel Abel, Ebenezer Coburn
Civil War — Henry Abel, David Andress, J.O. Coburn, brothers Henry Milliman, John Milliman, Mortimer Milliman and Warren Milliman, Curtis Perry and George Trostel.
Spanish-American War — Arthur Woodcox
Post Spanish-American Navy — Floyd Coburn
World War I — Donel Ayers, Lester Coburn, Walter Coburn, Milo Frain, George Hart Sr., Owen Headley, Roy Maxwell, Paul Perry, Wilbur Perry, Lehr Wilder, Faye Wilmot and George Winkler.
World War II ‑ Norman Ayers, Raymond Ayers, Richard Barse, Jim Brand, Francis M. Coburn, Paul Coburn, Walter Coburn, Wilbur Coburn, James Crothers, Robert Davis, Alan Dillenberg, Otha Greenfield, George Hart Jr., Paul Hensley, William Hubbard, Harold Inlow, Harold Kagey, Jesse Klinger, William Means, Gerald Miller, John Munro, Glenn Shaffer, Doris Stuck, Mark Stuck, Frank Taylor, Harold Tilghman, Don Wade and Robert Wade.
Korean War — Larry Ayers, Jack Bowser, Wayne Gee, Merle Glasser, George Hart Jr., Donald Inlow, Earle Kelsey, Robert Lott, John Shull, Charles Steffen and Norval Withrow
Vietnam War — Robert Antrup, Michael Davis, Wayne Kellogg, Stanley Robinson, Carl Wilmot and Jack Wilmot,
Indiana National Guard — Thomas Mack
The annual Memorial Day Services will be held at noon Sunday in the Alton Cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Coburn Corners Church of Christ.
The featured speaker at the services will be Dr. Tyler Johnson. Dr. Johnson is a Parkview Hospital Emergency Room Physician and recently received the Republican nomination for the Indiana State Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.