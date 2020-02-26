AUBURN — The first We Love Auburn Month Pub Crawl will take place Saturday from 4-10 p.m.
Pub stops will be at White Oak Wine Cafe, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn Brewing Company, Mad Anthony Tap Room, Auburn Moose Lodge, Four Crowns and House of Spirits, organizers said.
A limited quantity of event T-shirts are available for $30 at Carbaugh Jewelers.
