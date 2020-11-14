AUBURN — Evergreen Indiana, the integrated library system used by Eckhart Public Library, will be updating over Thanksgiving weekend from version 3.2 to version 3.4. Because of this, the library’s online catalog will be unavailable from late Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. User accounts will not be available during this time period. The library will be closed during this time period, so fines should not be accrued while the catalog is offline. Patrons who notice any abnormalities on their accounts should contact the library, and it will be taken care of by the library staff.
This week, Learning with STEAM focused on science, and Emma and Zach traveled to visit ACRES Land Trust. There, they learned all about what is involved in preserving land. The video is available on the library’s Facebook page and at youtube/Vd3Tguw4ZXg. Stay tuned to Facebook for virtual storytimes and other virtual programming, as well.
There’s still plenty of time to start Eckhart Public Library’s History Quest to see if you can find where historic places were in modern Auburn! Pick up a packet at the library or visit the library’s Facebook page.
It is DINOvember, and the library will offer book and movie recommendations. Stay tuned to the library’s social media.
If you need to escape from 2020 for a while, try checking out a comedy. Personalized recommendations are available at epl.lib.in.us/staff-suggestions/.
