CORUNNA — Two people — a mother and daughter — and two cats escaped a Corunna house fire without injury Monday morning, Corunna Fire Chief Dennis Treesh said.
Firefighters were dispatched to 127 South St. at 5:23 a.m. to the single-story home, Treesh said.
The fire was placed under control within about 20 minutes. An investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office completed an on-scene investigation around 11:30 a.m.
The home sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage, Treesh said.
Corunna firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from the Auburn and Garrett fire departments and Parkview EMS. Ashley firefighters were on stand-by at Corunna’s station.
