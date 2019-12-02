AUBURN — A man suffered injuries and could face criminal charges from a one-car crash
Thursday at 2:10 a.m., the Auburn Police Department said.
Tylor N. Kooistra, 25, of Auburn was transported to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne with a large laceration and possible fracture to his left arm, a police report said.
Police suspect that Kooistra was driving a vehicle that crashed on South Van Buren Street, south of 19th Street. Charges are pending for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, and a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated is awaiting results of a blood draw .
An investigation showed that a 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on Van Buren Street on the wrong side of the roadway. The car struck a curb on the east side of the roadway and then hit a tree. The impact with the tree ripped the driver’s side wheel from the car, which then hit a chain-link fence. A portion of a steel post from the fence hit the windshield and went into the driver's side of the car. The vehicle came to a stop against a wood fence at 1302 S. Van Buren St., facing west.
Police found no one in or around the vehicle. Deputy Mathew Haber of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department arrived and began a track from the vehicle with his K-9 partner. During the investigation, a 911 dispatcher advised that a man in the 100 block of West 9th Street was reporting he had been jumped and had a broken arm.
Officer determined that the man on 9th Street had the same last name as the wrecked car’s owner.
At the same time, Haber’s track led him to the 100 block of West 9th Street.
Officers on scene with the injured man determined that he was the driver of the crashed Ford Taurus. When a tow truck arrived and the steel fence post was removed from the car’s windshield, the post was found to have blood on it.
Officers also found shoes on the driver’s-side floorboard of the car. Kooistra had been found without shoes in the 100 block of West 9th Street.
A woman told police she had been inside her residence and, after hearing the crash, looked out and saw a male and a dog running eastbound from the scene. Police said Kooistra was found with a dog in his possession.
The owner of the car was contacted and told police there is no insurance on the vehicle, a police report said
Police estimated total damage of $25,000 to $50,000 to the car, a fence and landscaping.
