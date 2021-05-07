WATERLOO — A Republican caucus to fill a vacancy on the Waterloo Town Council will take place May 25 at 6 p.m. in Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo
The vacancy has occurred with the resignation of David Bolton, effective May 11. The new council member selected will fill a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Potential candidates must provide notice to Richard Ring, DeKalb County Republican chairman, at least 72 hours prior to the caucus meeting time on form CEB-5. The form is available at the Indiana Secretary of State website, the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office or DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Eligible candidates must be registered voters, residing in Waterloo, and must have voted in the 2020 Republican primary.
Candidates may contact Ring by email at dekalbchairman17@outlook.com, by phone at (260) 925-0075 or by mail at P.O. Box 167, Auburn, IN 46706
According to caucus procedures, only the Republican precinct committeemen for Waterloo are eligible to vote. The only person eligible to serve as a proxy for a precinct committeeman is a vice precinct committeeman for the same precinct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.