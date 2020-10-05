WATERLOO — One driver sustained injuries in a collision Saturday at 9:44 a.m. east of Waterloo, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Janet I. Zimmerman, 70, of Butler, complained of pain to her entire body. She was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment.
Police said Zimmerman was driving westbound on U.S. 6 and made a left turn to go south on C.R. 47. Her 2105 Ford Fusion was struck in the right rear by an eastbound 2004 Ford F350 pickup truck, driven by David W. Baron, 59, of Butler. Baron declined medical treatment at the scene.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, Waterloo Fire/Rescue, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Butler Police Department assisted county police.
