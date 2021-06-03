AUBURN — A silent auction to benefit local charities will end at 8 p.m. Friday at the conclusion on the First Friday event in downtown Auburn.
Bidding on the items is taking place at The Auburn Atrium MarketPlace, 106 W. 6th St. Three local charities, DeKalb Humane Society, St. Martin's Healthcare and The Hearten House, have numerous items up for bid. Items include Vera Bradley bags stuffed with goodies, limited-edition framed prints, a handmade quilt, and original artwork by local artists. Also among the offerings are two rare items: a leather, limited edition, Bicentennial chair numbered 707 out of 1,000 that is identical to one in the White House; and a unique, cut-glass engraved picture of Eckhart Public Library and fountain by Leo D. Dauenhauer.
All proceeds collected from the auction will go directly to each respective charity. The White Oak Wine Cafe also will donate 20% of all Friday sales to The Hearten House.
Viewing and bidding hours at The Auburn Atrium MarketPlace are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. now through Friday. Questions may be directed to Nina at Expressions Gallery in the Atrium, 927-1326.
