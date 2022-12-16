AUBURN — Ten members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cranberry Cottage for a Christmas luncheon.
Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening, assisted by Chaplain Jan Dantzer. Brickley welcomed Christine Steele, DAR member from Fort Wayne, who attended as a guest. Brickley then presented a review of the chapter’s activities throughout the year and commended members for their participation.
Among the highlights were hosting the Northeast District meeting, celebrating and honoring the Good Citizens from DeKalb County schools, donating to veterans via the Quiet Knight, and informing the public about the goals of DAR through media outlets. She also commended Alice Richards for her work as chapter historian.
Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report, and Karen Bash presented the minutes from the previous meeting.
The program was the reading of Charles Schulz’s “A Charlie Brown’s Christmas.” Brickley explained the book was first issued in 1965, and has become a tradition each holiday season since, either as a book, movie, video, or staged play. Hosting the meeting were Dantzer and Brickley.
The centerpiece prize was won by Joyce Phillips.
