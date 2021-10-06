AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has announced the finalists for the annual Duesy Awards.
Each year, the chamber recognizes area businesses, leaders, and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education — also known as the Duesys. The Duesys are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community.
This year, the chamber received more than 100 nominations from the community. Those nominations were pared down to three finalists in each category. The finalists were announced Tuesday during a Facebook live event. The finalists for the 2021 Duesys are:
Educator of the Year — Erica McIntire, Larry Yoder, Michelle Voight;
Education Award — Freedom Academy, Metal Technologies, Trine University;
Young Professional of the Year — Allie Cochran, Zach Lightner, Tyler Cleverly;
Seasoned Professional of the Year — Steve Bingham, Dr. Scott Armstrong, Tammy Stafford;
Nonprofit of the Year — St. Martin’s Healthcare, Alliance Industries, Image of Hope Ranch;
Small Business of the Year — Auburn Massage Centre, RP Wakefield, Oak Partners;
Business of the Year — Brandenberger Tree Care Professionals, Astral at Auburn, Credent Wealth;
Allen Graber Citizenship Award — Carolyn Foley, Al Wleklinski, Brian Ruegsegger.
One winner from each award will be announced at the chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 11. The event will take place at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum from 5:30-8 p.m. and will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.
The chamber thanks 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union and Steel Dynamics for their support in bringing this event to fruition. Those interested in sponsoring the event may contact Shannon Carpenter at 316-7793 or shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
