KENDALLVILLE — Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana’s registration for the fall season is now open.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in grades 3-8 to be joyful, healthy and confident.
Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana has inspired girls in the Fort Wayne and surrounding area for 11 years and has impacted the lives of over 3,000 girls.
This season, Girls on the Run will be offered in Kendallville for the first time at the Cole Center YMCA. The program is open to 3rd-5th grade girls. If the program fee is too high for anyone who wants to join, please email Morgan Comsia at morgan.comsia@girlsontherun.org and ask for a scholarship code, no questions asked. Any girl who wants to join the program will be able to.
According to Girls on the Run, 50% of girls experience bullying by age 9. At age 10, physical activity levels in girls drop. By age 14, girls’ confidence levels drop at a time when boys confidence levels double, enhancing the gender gap disparity.
Girls on the Run follows a curriculum that was designed by psychiatrists, psychologists and sports medicine specialists to instill important lessons like managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, stopping gossip, intentional decision making, standing up to bullies, recognizing support systems and more to help girls better understand themselves and connect with others, Girls on the Run said.
“In a world where girls are constantly being told to be skinnier, prettier, faster, smarter, better … different, we want to interject and let girls know they are perfect just as they are. We want to empower girls with the notion that her voice and opinions matter,” executive director Diana Fahrer said.
“The best way we can prepare our youth for the real world is by giving them tools to handle challenges that will come their way,” she added.
The program will use a combination of physical activity, self reflection and group discussion to encourage self-awareness and connection with others. Along with learning these important lessons, girls are able to set their own walking and running goals at the end of practices. This component teaches girls confidence through accomplishment as they reach their distance goals.
Girls are also learning to focus on their own goals while supporting those around them who have different goals. The girls are moving toward an end-of-season goal of completing a unique 5K that celebrates every girl who crosses the finish line at her own pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.