Former Congressman Stutzman joins 3rd District race

AUBURN — Tuesday was tax day in the United States.
Former U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman, R-Howe, picked that day to announce his intentions to seek the Republican nomination for his old seat.
Stutzman has one answer to why he’s seeking his old U.S. House seat. “Frankly, it’s because I’m ticked off,” he told a gathering of about 30 people at Kruse Plaza near Auburn.
“Watching what is going on in Washington, D.C. should break all of our hearts, to see the way our leadership continues to spend and tax.
“Today is tax day, so it should remind every one of us the burden that’s on all of us as Americans to fund the government … $32 trillion dollars of debt that our children are going to be saddled with.
“To watch how our leadership continues to try to change what made America great and are changing the very fundamentals that made America great … hard work is what made America great,” Stutzman said.
“Watching the U.S. federal government to continue to reward bad behavior is what is hurting our country at a very difficult time.”
Stutzman represented Indiana's 3rd Congressional District from 2010 to 2016. This is his first venture back into the political arena since he lost to Republican Todd Young in a bid for U.S. Senate.
“I am proud and excited to be running for office again,” Stutzman said.
“Being in business is something that I love. Being on the farm is something that I love. Being in northeast Indiana and here at home is something that I love, but we also experienced some very challenging times since the pandemic and also since we have different leadership in Washington, D.C."
Since his time in office, Stutzman and wife Christie became partners in the former Amish Acres property in Nappanee.
“It has been a struggle since the very beginning,” he said, “but to watch people come in and work hard and are willing to do the hard jobs that it takes to make the business successful is what I admire truly.
“I look at people go to Washington, D.C., and I wonder what they’re doing there to make a difference that this country continues to be successful.
“I’m excited to be back in the fight,” Stutzman continued. “We know what the swamp is like. Watching what President Trump had to go through over the last four years is just atrocious.
“At some point, we need to come together as Americans and work for the betterment of this country, not to continue to use the justice system as a weapon against our political opposition.
“We have to make some fundamental changes that are going to turn this country around.”
Stutzman said the East Coast and West Coast media and some politicians are “out of touch with real America.
“I believe the 3rd District here in Indiana is full of real people, honest people, people of faith, people who work hard and stand up for life and the values that made America great,” he said.
Current 3rd District Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, has announced he will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mike Braun. Braun, in turn, is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the governor’s race.
The 3rd District includes 11 full counties in northeast and east-central Indiana, as well as portions of two others. The district covers the entire KPC Media news region in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley and Allen counties.
Stutzman is the sixth candidate to join the GOP race for the 3rd District nomination. Other candidates who previously announced are former U.S. Senate staffer Jon Kenworthy, state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington; former Allen County judge Wendy Davis; Chandler Likes, a law school student; and Michael Felker, a retired Indiana National Guardsmen and self-identified “blue collar worker” from Warsaw.
The congressional primary election takes place May 7, 2024.
