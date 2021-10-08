AUBURN — After much discussion during its Sept. 21 meeting, the City of Auburn’s 2022 budget passed Tuesday night after discussion on amendments that were brought forth to the salary structure.
This year’s $23.9 million budget is a 28.8% increase from 2021. However, with that increase in spending, city residents should see a tax rate that is equal to or less than 2021.
The giant jump in budget is due to one-time monies that are in the budget — $2.45 million in American Rescue Plan dollars and $1.2 million in Community Economic Development Income Tax dollars.
If you take out that $3.6 million, the 2022 proposed budget is only 10% higher than 2021.
The budget includes three major capital expenses, including $600,000 in additional street work, $550,000 (second payment) for a new fire truck and $880,000 to replace the bridge in Eckhart Park and do streetscape work in downtown.
The two amendments to the salary ordinance dealt with the wages for electric department personnel and essential service personnel. It also included the hiring of a regulatory accountant for Auburn Essential Services that could also be utilized by the electric department, which was struck after discussion.
The amendment was presented by Matthew Kruse who said his aim was to bring salaries in line with those in competitive fields.
“I think it is important for us to stay competitive on wages,” he said.
He suggested looking at the entry-level apprenticeship program which pays competitive wages.
“That is the best way to keep employees long term,” Kruse said.
The budget includes five other new employees, which Mayor Mike Ley said is essential to continuing the services residents expect. Those five positions break down to two new police officers, one firefighter, a street department employee and one in the engineering office.
City employees will be seeing a 3% raise across the board.
The city is currently working with Baker Tilly on a wage analysis study, which will look at all of the wages of all city employees. It is the city’s hope to use that study when setting wage ranges for the 2023 budget.
In that vein, Councilman Kruse suggested having budget workshops with all departments heads in June to find their wants and needs for the coming year.
