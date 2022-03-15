AUBURN — A St. Joe man Monday was sentenced to 4,026 days that he has served in jail or state hospitals for child molesting, a Class A felony.
Jeremy Bixler, 46, of the 5800 block of C.R. 60, pleaded guilty to the offense as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The sentence was capped at time already served.
Bixler had been deemed incompetent to stand trial and committed to a state hospital. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Superintendent of Madison State Hospital filed a letter and competency report that certified “to a reasonable degree of psychological certainty, the defendant is competent to stand trial.”
The plea agreement was filed Feb. 28.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said the agreement was a good plan to resolve the case. He noted Bixler has mental and physical limitations due to a brain injury.
Bixler’s attorney, Kevin Likes, agreed Bixler has extensive mental health and physical disability issues. A guardianship has been set up so that Bixler can be cared for when he is released, the court heard.
The victim of the molestation was also is in favor of the resolution, the court heard.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Bixler, molested a child less than 14 between Feb. 27, 2008 and Nov. 1, 2008. According to the affidavit, police met with Bixler on Aug. 28, 2009. Bixler had been in an automobile accident several years prior and suffered a brain injury, the affidavit said.
The case against Bixler was filed in October, 2009. He has been incarcerated at state hospitals and jail since March 2011, the court heard.
Accepting the plea agreement, Judge Monte Brown described the agreement as “wholly appropriate,” saying Bixler’s case was one of the more extraordinary he has ever dealt with.
Brown said Bixler had no more time left to serve and could be released to the care of his guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.