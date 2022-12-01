Tri Kappa hosting family Christmas party
AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa will host a family Christmas party Friday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 8th St. Visitors are asked to enter at door 8.
There will be games, activities, crafts, door prizes, selfie station and photos with Santa. Come dressed in your best festive attire to win prizes.
Dinner and refreshments will be available for a freewill offering and will be served until gone.
Bring a non-perishable donation to earn another door prize ticket.
A limited number of crafts and family baskets will be available.
