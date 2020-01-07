I want to pose a question for you all to ponder for the next week. If you were being graded on your co-parenting like a test, what grade do you think you would be given? That’s a thinker, right?
All of my workshop attendees give themselves a grade on a questionnaire handed out at the beginning of my workshop. I have had several give themselves an F and several have given themselves an A, but most give themselves a B or C.
I am all about “be real and get real” about the answer to this question, because the answer is so important. If you deserve an F, give yourself an F. What I tell attendees who give themselves an F is, your grade can only get better. If you deserve and A, then give yourself an A.
Here is the thing though, you will not get a better grade if you don’t work harder on the assignment. The assignment I am talking about, is applying all four formula parts daily for change to your current co-parenting situation.
Part of the reason for lower grades is anger and emotion directed at your ex, or anger and emotion attached to your separation and divorce. Also possibly hindering efforts for positive change in your co-parenting relationship and journey is, or could be, lack of effort in your co-parenting.
So now the question is: Are you making the grade?
I hope you all have a great week.
