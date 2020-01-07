AUBURN — Offering primary care and lab services, Lutheran Health Physicians Family Medicine practice has opened on the west side of Auburn at 1061 Smaltz Way.
Family medicine providers, also referred to as primary care providers, are trained to care for men, women and children of all ages, providing a full range of services, including routine check-ups, managing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis, and diagnosis and treatment of infections, injuries and more, Lutheran Health Physicians said.
Same-day and next-day appointments are available. More information is online at lutheranhealthphysicians.com.
Lutheran Health Physicians said it includes hundreds of skilled and compassionate physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants representing a wide range of specialties, delivering care in convenient locations throughout northeastern Indiana.
