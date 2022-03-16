WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools’ K-12 robotics teams have come back in full force this year after being forced to lay dormant since the onset of COVID-19.
With sponsorship from Tempus Technologies and grants awarded through the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, the district reported a total of 88 students engaged and competing in various robotics competitions throughout the state on one of the district’s 11 teams for the 2021-2022 season.
Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that involves the design, construction, operation and use of robots.
During the 2021-2022 season, participants used the design process as well as skills outlined by the District’s Portrait of a Baron Graduate in order to successfully design and build a robot capable of completing this season’s challenge set forth by the REC Foundation.
To begin the season, students inventoried the hundreds of parts supplied to them for their robot build, as well as engaged in research regarding the season challenges and possible robot designs. Students then collaborated as they began designing various robot models.
Students relied heavily on their critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills as they worked collectively on a robot design that fit the size parameters set forth, that could be built with the available parts and motors, that would be able to maneuver around a six-foot-by-eight-foot field while pushing, picking up and catapulting balls into a target cube, and that could be programmed to be driven by a remote control.
At the conclusion of the build, the robots were programmed and tested. The test, feedback and revision process occurred right up until the competition and after. All DeKalb Central robotics teams engaged in competition to culminate the season.
Each elementary school participated in an interdistrict scrimmage hosted by McKenney-Harrison Elementary on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Following the scrimmage, James R. Watson and McKenney-Harrison elementaries continued their journey by competing at the Wayne Center VIQC Elementary School Qualifying Tournament in Kendallville. McKenney-Harrison took one team and James R. Watson took two teams to compete against 21 other teams from around the state. McKenney-Harrison finished in 3rd place and the J.R. Watson teams finished 13th and 17th.
DeKalb Middle School took three bots to compete against 39 other teams in the Mississinewa VEX IQ Blended Challenge in Gas City, and finished in 31st, 34th, and 41st place. DeKalb Middle School’s robotics team, the Baron Bots, was comprised of 15 students building and programming three different robots to complete the challenge.
DeKalb High School’s robotics team competed in three separate tournaments: Concordia Lutheran High School VRC Blended Robotics Rumble; Wawasee I Tipping Point Competition; and Wawasee II Tipping Point Competition. After each competition, the students reevaluated their robot as a team, made some changes to the design as well as adapted their strategy, and prepared for the next competition.
The display of critical thinking, collaboration, adaptability and perseverance paid off from one competition to the next as the team drastically improved its standing. At the Concordia Lutheran High School VRC Blended Robotics Rumble the team placed 27th out of 27 teams, but after some adaptation of the bot and strategy the team came back to the Wawasee I Tipping Point Competition and placed 28th out of 52 teams. At the Wawasee II Tipping Point Competition, the team finished in 33rd place out of 48 teams.
This is the first season that the high school has had a team and was able to participate in area competitions
The district’s robotics coaches are: Christina Lapham and Sallie Pease at Country Meadow Elementary; Brandi Snider at J.R. Watson Elementary; Shannon Buchs at McKenney-Harrison Elementary; Jamie Grandstaff at Waterloo Elementary; Josh Sommer and Craig Miller at DeKalb Middle School; and Trish Harrison and Beth Ball at DeKalb High School.
Team awards
Elementary Scrimmage Awards:
Excellence Award, to the two teams demonstrating successful collaboration during an alliance that allowed for the most points scored during the Championship Round — McKenney Harrison.
Driving Skills Champion, to the team who best adapted and persevered to obtain the highest score during the Driving Skills Robot Challenge — McKenney Harrison.
Design Award, to the team demonstrating clear communication skills to best describe the team’s use of the design process throughout the robotics season — Country Meadow.
Build Award, to a team for successful use of critical thinking to build the most durable robot sporting the most creative design — Waterloo.
Energy Award, to a team for positive communication in demonstrating the most enthusiasm and excitement throughout the elementary robotics scrimmage — James R. Watson.
Inspire Award, to the team for the best display of empathy and positivity at the elementary robotics scrimmage — James R. Watson.
Sportsmanship Award, to the team best demonstrating teamwork and effective communication skills — Waterloo.
