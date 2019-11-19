AUBURN — The Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., will host a soup lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the church's Fellowship Hall. Raffle drawings for decorative wreaths and themed baskets also will take place. Entrants need not be present to win.
The church is one of the stops on Saturday's annual Christmas Stroll sponsored by Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club. The stroll will visit four decorated homes in and around Auburn, as well as 10 business or other public buildings.
