AUBURN — DeKalb County Grab N’ Go will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10-11 a.m. at the DeKalb County Council on Aging’s Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
People age 60 and older can receive 10 free meals by attending.
RSVPs are required and must be made by Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Call Sharri at (260) 745-1200, ext. 234, to register. Unregistered guests will not receive meals, due to high need and limited supply.
When arriving, people should have a photo identification and telephone number ready. Registered persons age 60 and older must be present to receive meals. No alternate pickup persons will receive meals. If a loved one is homebound, people may call (260) 469-3036 to set up home delivery of meals.
Grab N’ Go is sponsored by the Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Nutrition Program. More information is online at agingihs.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.