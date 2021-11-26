AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s tree canopy and its health is looking good according to a recently completed Public Tree Inventory survey, which will help the city keep its string of Tree City USA designations with the Arbor Day Foundation.
The city has been named a Tree City USA for the past 28 years.
The findings of the tree inventory were presented last week during a public meeting at City Hall. The study was funded by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Community and Urban Forestry grant program through the USDA Forest Service Northeastern Area, with the city providing 50% matching funds.
Troy Ackerman, president of the Auburn Tree Commission, said the data, which was collected in 2020 and 2021, can now be used as a management plan for the city. The goal of the plan is to keep the city’s tree canopy healthy for future generations.
Trees that were inventoried are those in the street right-of-way and those in the city’s parks and other properties. A total of 3,717 total trees, 80 species representing 47 genera, sit on city land.
The majority of those trees along the city’s street right-of-ways are of the maple genus, with silver maple leading the way at 21%, followed by sugar maple, Norway maple and red maple. A small portion of the city’s tree inventory is callery pear trees, an invasive species some communities have sought to get rid of over time.
The city’s parks and other properties also contain a large majority of maple trees at 29% followed by spruce at 23%.
The report highlighted that 33-45% of those trees are in “good” condition and 50-58% are “fair”. Only 3-8% are “poor” and 1% dead.
Ackerman said as the survey was taking place, city crews were still hard at work with routine tree maintenance. Those trees that are in “fair” condition can be brought into “good” condition with maintenance including pruning and trimming.
The plan outlines a distinct work plan for the city for tree and stump removal, priority pruning, routine pruning, young tree training cycle, tree planting and routine inspection. The plan calls for the planting of at least 74 new trees a year to help protect the tree canopy.
“Routine inspections are essential to uncovering potential problems with trees and should be performed by a qualified arborist who is trained in the art and science of planting, caring for and maintenance of individual trees,” according to the tree summary report.
Ackerman said the city will look to diversify the distribution of genus and species when planting new trees. This practice will help to protect the city’s tree canopy and inventory in case of disease or an invasive pest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.