Garrett Fire Territory board meets Monday
GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Territory executive board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
The meeting will take place in the Garrett City Council Chamber, second floor, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
The purpose of the meeting is to further review budget information.
