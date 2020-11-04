AUBURN — Staff members at Eckhart Public Library spent Wednesday dealing with the effects of vandalism to its historic fountain.
Sunday around 1:15 a.m., three juveniles dumped soap or detergent into the fountain, causing its basins to fill with suds. Police still are looking for the vandals, who were captured on security video.
“We got really lucky, and we’re not going to have a lot of … mechanical damage. We’re going to have a lot of cleanup involved. It’s just going to be a very labor-intensive cleanup,” said Dan Braun, maintenance and safety specialist for the library.
After Braun and library employee Scott Armstrong drained the fountain’s basin, Armstrong mounted a ladder to power-wash a whitish film the soap left on its cast-iron sculpture.
The fountain uses softened water, which likely increased the suds, Braun said.
When he found the fountain full of foam, Braun went to K-Tech Specialty Coatings in Ashley to fetch a defoaming chemical.
“It did a fabulous job of knocking down the suds,” he said.
The fountain then stayed in operation until Wednesday.
“We planned all along, this was the week we were going to shut it down,” Braun said.
In past years, the fountain ended its season in early October. Its new pumping and filtration system now allows it to go much later into autumn.
“We’ve just had so many positive comments that people were thrilled to have it on, and it looked so nice,” Braun said.
Pulling the fountain’s water through underground pipes to its indoor controls, beneath the library, keeps the liquid warmer than air temperature.
“As long as we can keep the water running, we can go pretty low,” Braun said. When the thermometer dropped below freezing Monday morning, the fountain continued to operate, suds and all, with the water reaching a low of only 44 degrees.
The new controls are much like a swimming pool filtration system, since the fountain basin has a lot in common with a swimming pool, Braun said.
The system has some extra brainpower, however. One feature shuts off the top spray during high winds to prevent water loss. That valve became stuck in the open position because of the soap.
The pool’s pumps also shut off automatically if the water level drops too low. The system also adds muriatic acid or chlorine as needed to maintain the pH level.
“A lot of safety is built into it,” Braun said.
Braun expects the water system’s electronic valves will need to be cleansed of soap residue, “and there’s good chance we’ll have to touch up some paint in the spring,” he said.
If the vandalism had occurred before the end of the season, it would have been necessary to replace its 6,000 gallons of water.
“That’s an expensive drain and fill,” Braun said.
