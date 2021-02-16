AUBURN — Free admission to the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum is being offered to DeKalb County residents throughout the month of February.
The Community Cares event is hosted by the museum in celebration of We Love Auburn month.
The museum is open by appointment only. Call 927-8022 for an appointment.
Sponsors for We Love Auburn Month are the City of Auburn, Tempus Technologies, Beacon Credit Union, Credent Wealth Management, Ambassador Enterprises and Auburn Hardwood Molding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.