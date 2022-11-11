Coat and glove
drive underway
AUBURN — The 2022 Auburn Coat and Glove Drive begins Saturday and will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 13. Donations can be made at The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities (RSVP), United Way of DeKalb County, PNC Bank, Littlejohn Auctions, 9th Street Brew and Beacon Credit Union.
Coats must be cleaned, dry and in a bag. Bags are available to pick up at Catholic Charities on 5th Street. Donations of gently used coats, hats and gloves, and monetary donations for the drive can also be made during the Downtown Auburn Holiday Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 22. All donations can be dropped in the parade vehicle during the event. Cash donations will be accepted in order to help with the purchase of new coats in sizes needed. For questions, call Tyler Cleverly at 927-0995.
