CORUNNA — St. John’s United Church of Christ will resume its “Simple Servings” free lunches in March.
Free meals will be served or packaged for take-out at the Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna, on the first Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Upcoming dates are March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Dec. 1.
The church said it thanks the community for supporting the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.