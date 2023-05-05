Christian Motorcyclists Association hosting ride
AUBURN — The Christian Motorcyclists Association Chapter 1245 of Auburn will host Run for the Son and Blessing of the Bikes Saturday, beginning at KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service, 521 Ley Drive.
Registration is at 9:45 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. The fee is $15 for one up or $20 for two up. The ride fee includes a cook-out at the end of the ride near Mongo. The first 50 riders will receive a ride pin.
Proceeds will benefit the Christian Motorcyclists Association, The Jesus Film Project, Open Doors Ministries and Missionary Ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.