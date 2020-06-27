AUBURN — The community has come together for a 3-year-old Auburn girl who had major heart surgery Monday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Teegan Caldwell was born with Down Syndrome and a severe heart defect. She already had undergone 12 surgeries, with Monday’s operation being the most risky and complex. She is the daughter of Brandon and Tianna Caldwell.
The Italian Grille, where Tianna Caldwell is employed, hosted a benefit event Wednesday. The restaurant donated all of its sales from the day as well as proceeds from a bake sale and raffle to Teegan’s family to cover medical expenses and their stay in Indianapolis for her surgery.
The response was overwhelming, with the event raising more than $18,000 and the restaurant reporting its busiest day in 13 years of business.
“Thank you to all that joined us today,” the restaurant said in a post on social media. “It was the busiest day we have ever had! There were times this evening where we were unable to answer the phone, not get to-go orders to people in even close to a reasonable amount of time, and people that dined with us that had to wait too long for their food. We are very sorry if you didn’t get the standard of food or service that we try to provide. This day is about Teegan Caldwell and the Caldwell family. I hope you can understand this and thank you so much for helping us give a very nice monetary gift to support them.”
Due to Wednesday’s turnout, the restaurant did not reopen until 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We ran out of almost everything last night and we will need time to restock the restaurant. Last night was our busiest night ever in 13 years! We hope everyone understands. Thank you again for the amazing turnout and patience!” the restaurant posted.
“The community blew that out the water. It was just amazing,” said the restaurant’s general manager, Ben Armstrong.
“I would like to thank all the volunteers who helped us on Wednesday and those that provided to the bake sale and raffle items. It was a total team effort from all of our employees that worked on Wednesday as well as the volunteers who helped with the bake sale, taking raffle tickets, bussing tables and rolling silverware. Thanks to all that joined us to make Wednesday such a special day, and we are so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to do what we did for Teegan, Tianna, Brandon and Eliza Caldwell.
“It was generosity of spirit, a special day for us.”
Tianna Caldwell was in Indianapolis with Teegan for the surgery and was unable to attend Wednesday’s benefit, but she connected a couple of times through FaceTime with her father and Teegan’s grandfather, Bob Krafft, she said.
She has provided updates on her daughter’s progress on the Team Teegan Facebook page.
“Surgery was a complete success. Everything was able to be fixed,” Caldwell posted Monday.
“The risks were heavy with this procedure, but Teegan has undoubtedly pulled it out of the water,” she said Tuesday.
“Leading up to surgery emotionally, it had taken a huge toll on us. Brandon and I were getting little sleep and finding episodes of emotion all at once from time to time. I can tell you the day of surgery I felt more at peace than a month before. I can’t explain much more than I felt like she was surrounded and I felt surrounded by a blanket of comfort … That comfort was so strong. That comfort was the thousands of people praying over Teegan and our family.
“Teegan is completely and utterly blowing this out of the water,” she continued.
Caldwell said she hopes Teegan will be back home in Auburn by the end of next week. Once home, she will be on bed rest for two weeks.
Caldwell thanked the Armstrong family who operate the Italian Grille, volunteers, Italian Grille employees and those who supported the benefit and helped to make it a success. She also thanked all those who offered prayers for Teegan.
“I can’t say much more than Thank you. Thank you all for the prayers, because we felt them. Thank you all for the comments shared, and messages sending love our way. Thank you for wearing your shirts for Teegan today so we can see the support,” Caldwell posted.
“Lastly, thank you all for financially helping us through this. The fear of the medical bills, hotel, food, and being off work for weeks can be a huge stress, and we are feeling so much comfort knowing that God provides. There are not any more words other than thank you to God for letting our girl push through, Dr. Turrentine for using his delicate hands and talent to take and fix Teegan’s heart, and all of you for everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.