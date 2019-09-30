AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership said Monday that Shannon Carpenter has accepted the role of executive director, effective immediately.
Carpenter has served as interim executive director since June 24, “and the organization has thrived under her leadership. A similar result to what the organization experienced during her first tenure as director from 2013-2015,” a news release said.
“Shannon has brought stability, consistency and organization to the DeKalb Chamber. We are pleased with where she is taking us and excited to what is to come in 2020,” said chamber board President Chris Webb.
“It is truly an honor to be back with the chamber,” Carpenter said. “The board, members, and community have been overwhelmingly supportive of my return. It’s humbling. DeKalb County is fortunate to have so many strong leaders willing to collaborate and come together for the betterment of the community. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”
The Chamber board of directors also has voted in two new board members. Steve Snider and Rick Collins fill seats left vacant by resignations earlier this year.
Snider is the chief financial officer for the DeKalb County Central United School District. Before joining the school staff, he spent twenty years in the local manufacturing industry.
Collins is the vice president of operations at Hydrotech Building Solutions in Auburn. He previously worked for several years in the collector car auction industry.
The chamber membership will be voting to fill three more board seats at The Duesys, the Chamber’s annual meeting, in November. Longtime board members Tanya Young, Norm Yoder and Ed Hobbs have completed their terms of service.
