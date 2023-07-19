Benefit planned Saturday
GARRETT — A fundraising benefit for Shelby Kessler, who is battling aplastic anemia, will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Celebration Hall, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
There will be a silent auction, 50-50 raffle, bake sale, poker run, T-shirts and a meal.
Donations may be made to Venmo at ShelbyStrong@shelby-strong23.
For more information, call Chrissy Payton at 573-6021; Debbie Hall at 927-4626; Brenda Brandenburg at 908-6756 or Dena Knott at 553-0723.
