AUBURN — DeKalb County Haunts will lead haunted walking tours in downtown Auburn Friday evening as part of We Love Auburn Month.
Tours will meet outside of Jeremiah’s at the corner of Main and 9th streets at 6, 8 and 10 p.m.
Participants will learn history and hear haunted stories about some of the most historic downtown buildings.
Freewill donations will be accepted for the Auburn Main Street organization.
