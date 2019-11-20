INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said he appreciated meeting with teachers Tuesday during their giant rally at the Statehouse.
Thousands of teachers from throughout Indiana swarmed to Indianapolis on Tuesday as state legislators gathered to organize for their 2020 session that begins in early January.
“It’s good to see people from the education community come and listen to what their firsthand professional experience is. I learned some things. I think we all have some things to work on,” Smaltz said Tuesday afternoon.
Smaltz met separately with delegations of teachers from the DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts.
“They were respectful, they were fun … excited, certainly concerned, and wanted to talk about the hard issues,” Smaltz said. “Communicating with each other on a respectful and professional level really makes solving problems easier.”
Smaltz said he perceived that money for education “really wasn’t the overarching reason for them to be here. … I felt a lot of teachers just wanted to know that they’re valued and respected.”
Smaltz said teachers raised specific complaints about a new state law requiring every teacher to complete a 15-hour “externship” with a business, or a similar program, to learn what skills their students need to be employable.
“All the teachers I talked to had an issue with the externship. We can talk about how to fix it or whatever it takes to make it better,” Smaltz said.
When the externship law passed earlier this year, “It was very low on the radar,” Smaltz said. “I didn’t see any real resistance to it at all.”
Teachers told Smaltz that every new rule takes someone’s time and energy, as well as funding, he said.
“Maybe one of the things that helps is less legislation — less rules,” Smaltz said. “Give them a break from new rules. Let them understand the rules they have.”
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, issued a statement about Tuesday’s preparations for the 2020 General Assembly.
“As we begin another legislative session, lawmakers are preparing for several upcoming discussions needed to help tackle our legislative priorities,” Glick said. “In the coming months, my goal is to reexamine Indiana’s health care and education systems by looking deeper into reducing health care costs and ensuring students receive the best education possible.”
Along with the teacher rally and Organization Day, legislators dealt with a surprise announcement by Rep. Brian Bosma, longtime speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, who said he will not run for re-election 2020.
“He’s been a great leader,” Smaltz said. He called Bosma “somebody who really truly cares about leaving Indiana a better place.”
Smaltz said House members will choose a speaker-elect to work alongside Bosma in 2020 and learn the duties.
“Whoever does that job, I hope has the same servant’s heart that he has,” Smaltz said about Bosma. By announcing his intentions early, “He’s making the transition as easy as possible, so that transition doesn’t come at the expense of Hoosiers.”
