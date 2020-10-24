AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s Emma and Zach traveled to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for Learning with STEAM recently. While there, they learned how engineering was involved in designing the cars of the Auburn Automobile Co. See more at youtube.com/watch?v=dtgf54x8oQ8.
Shuddersome Tales, provided by the Fort Wayne Youtheater, will take place Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The library park will be decorated, complete with a photo booth and Halloween stories. Tag the library in your social media post and enter to win a giant candy bar and book of your choice
Board, card and strategy games are available for check-out from the library. This week the library is highlighting the braille edition of UNO. Anyone interested in taking this one home can place a hold on it.
October is Family History Month. Those interested in digging into their genealogy may use the library edition of Ancestry.com at library locations.
Classic City Readers will meet on Wednesday in the library park to talk about “The Little Stranger” by Sarah Waters. Copies of the book are available at the Main Library.
Confidential Shredding Services will return to the library on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9-11 a.m. in the library parking lot. This service is at no cost, and all documents are shredded privately and securely.
This week’s events
• All Around the Public Square, daily, Auburn, packets available at Main Library;
• Online Storytime, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., library’s Facebook page;
• Loose Parts Play, available during the library’s hours of operation;
• Eckhart Envoys session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Eckhart Envoys session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
• Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park;
• Virtual Babies & Books, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library Facebook page;
• Classic City Readers, Wednesday, 12 noon, library park;
• Learning with STEAM: DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Wednesday, 4 p.m., library Facebook page; and
• Poe-demic Halloween, Thursday, 4 p.m., library park.
