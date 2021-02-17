WATERLOO — DeKalb High School hosted the DeKalb Choir Festival Feb. 13, awarding championship trophies to show choirs in six divisions.
Garrett High School’s Encore! choir won the people’s choice trophy.
“We were excited and blessed to provide a safe performance opportunity for these choirs,” said Joshua Doubblestein, DeKalb’s choir director.
“Unique to this year was the option for choirs to compete virtually by submitting a video of their performance. Choirs from South Dakota, Nebraska and Indiana competed in virtual divisions throughout the day, in addition to our traditional in-person performances,” he said.
“This year, the DeKalb Choir Festival again offered a non-competitive concert choir division with the opportunity to work with maestro Robert Nance of Fort Wayne’s Heartland Sings!” he added.
Show choir adjudicators were Dr. William Sauerland and Mindy Cox for vocals, Nicole Prichard and Kenny Shepard for visuals, and Diane Whitacre for instrumentals.
Awards for the DeKalb Choir Festival, with category awards in parentheses:
People’s Choice — Garrett Encore.
Virtual Unisex — Grand champion: Sioux Falls Roosevelt Capitol Harmony (best visuals/ best vocals); first runner-up: Columbus North North Stars; second runner-up: Mercy Treblemakers.
Virtual Mixed — Grand champion: Sioux Falls Roosevelt Executive Suite (best visuals/best vocals); first runner-up: Columbus North Vocal Pointe; second runner-up: Roosevelt Rider Revolution.
Small Unisex — Grand champion: Columbia City City Lights (best vocals); first runner-up: Fairfield Expressions; second runner-up: Jay County Just Treble (best visuals); third runner-up: Bishop Dwenger Elegance; fourth runner-up: East Noble Premiere Edition; fifth runner-up: Eastside Full Impact.
Small Mixed — Grand champion: New Castle Red Hot Blues; first runner-up: Fairfield Fusion (best vocals); second runner-up: Jay County Patriot Edition (best visuals); third runner-up: Bishop Dwenger Summit Sound; fourth runner-up: Columbia City City Heat; fifth runner-up: Garrett Encore; sixth runner-up: East Noble Knight Rhythms.
Large Unisex (Sponsored by Mid-City Office Systems) — Grand champion: Avon Attraction (best visuals/best vocals); first runner-up: Homestead Elite.
Large Mixed (Sponsored by Ashley Village Foods) — Grand champion: Avon Accents (best vocals); first runner-up: Homestead Class Royale; (tie for best visuals).
