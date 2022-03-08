AUBURN — In an effort to lower energy costs, a solar array could be part of future plans for the DeKalb County Community Corrections building.
The DeKalb County Commissioners heard a report from representatives from Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla during Monday’s meeting. Josh Metcalf, project manager, and Eric Hesher, owner, outlined three possible projects.
The county’s average electric bill to Auburn Electric is $4,500 — $2,000 of which is a demand charge.
As the county tries to get a handle on the expenses of the center, one of the highest costs is utilities, which is funded by the county.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said his one goal of the project would be to get rid of the demand cost that is tacked on to the county’s bill.
Each option — with estimated prices ranging from $400,000 to $3 million — would provide for different levels of savings for the county. The $3 million option would provide battery storage, which could be utilized during peak usage times.
The cheapest option — a 200-kilowatt system — would be the best payback for the county, but would only decrease the county’s electric bill minimally.
Hesher said the option, which includes battery storage, takes several months of planning and development to make sure the center has adequate coverage. The first two options would also include a $5,000 engineering fee.
The solar array would have an estimated life span of 30 years, with each of the panels having a 25-year warranty.
Renewable Energy Systems has constructed a wide array of projects in DeKalb County and northeast Indiana, including a recent project at Kruse Plaza. The company just recently finished up a project for the city of Kendallville, which helps to operate the city’s water department.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved a new electronic payment system for the county’s treasurer department.
Treasurer Sandi Wilcox said there was a need to change systems because the current system will be obsolete by the end of the year.
Wilcox said research was done on six or seven different vendors, ultimately deciding on GovTech — a system which is currently being used by the county for its mortgage billing.
The commissioners ultimately decided to approve a three-year contract with GovTech to provide services for DeKalb County residents. Residents will now see a $1 transaction fee for each transaction performed on the site.
