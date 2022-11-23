GARRETT — A long-needed new salt barn has been installed and salt has been brought under roof, according to Garrett Streets Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
The barn now includes lighting it has not had for dozens of years, he added. Downtown bike racks and benches have been removed for winter and the skating rink at Feick Park will be installed later this week.
An inventory of city streets has been updated and submitted in preparation to submit for next year’s Community Crossings matching grant program. Cameras have been installed by the recycling bins at the street barn to help control items that have been left in violation of city code, he added.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr, who has been filling in for City Planner Milton Otero who is on medical leave, reported 10 certificates of occupancy have been issued. One stop work order was issued and cleared up after the proper permits were obtained. Two garage permits and permits for one fence, a driveway expansion and HVAC were also issued from Nov. 1-21.
Smurr reported one business inquiry about a minor expansion to a larger warehouse and loading docks, and meetings with engineers and the Auburn City Planner about a new business in Garrett.
On the code enforcement side, Smurr reported two violations between Nov. 8-21. Nineteen abates were complied. Two abates were sent to City Hall and one second offense notices. So far, 1,209 abate notices have been served in 2022, she noted.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 247 calls for service between Oct. 31 and Nov. 20.
There were 37 traffic warnings, six traffic tickets and one city ordinance call. Seven property damage accidents were reported during the period. His report showed nine arrests, two each for traffic, warrants and alcohol, one battery and two miscellaneous arrests. Officers logged 195 business checks during the three-week period.
A Shop with a Cop event is planned Dec. 17. A $500 donation from Beau and Alyssa Schendal was received to use as the department sees fit, Kline said.
The board approved an annual agreement between the City of Garrett and the DeKalb Economic Development Partnership at a cost of $14,749. That covers various services, including business development, community development, marketing, date utilization and dissemination, community planning, to participate in the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, and for communication of economic development activities, according to Anton King, president and CEO of the DCECP.
Three bids for a new dump truck for the street department were opened and taken under advisement.
The Common Council meeting set for Tuesday night was canceled for a lack of a quorum.
