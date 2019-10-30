AUBURN — Butler at-large City Council candidates Elizabeth Chrisman and Bill White will lead off a three-part debate tonight in Kruse Plaza.
Chrisman and White will discuss Butler issues at 6 p.m.
They will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by a debate between Garrett’s candidates for mayor, incumbent Democrat Todd Fiandt and Republican challenger Larry Getts.
Taking the stage at 7:15 p.m. will be Auburn’s candidates for mayor, Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne.
At 8 p.m., other candidates on the Nov. 5 election ballots will be offered an opportunity to speak to the audience — two minutes for those in contested races and one minute for candidates who are unopposed.
Admission to the event is free. Anyone unable to attend in person can watch it through a Facebook Live stream on The Star’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheStarDeKalbCounty.
Until noon today, people can submit questions by emailing them to Dave Kurtz, editor of The Star, at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com. KPC Media Group staff members will distribute note cards at the debate, and audience members can jot down questions that will be considered by the moderating panel in real time.
Kruse Plaza is at 5634 Opportunity Way, off C.R. 11-A, west of Interstate 69 exit 326.
